Telangana ranks 13th in e-Zero FIR implementation: DGP

HYDERABAD: Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand on Friday directed police units across Telangana to strengthen technology-driven policing and improve the state’s performance across key national cyber security parameters.

During a video conference to review cyber security initiatives, e-Zero FIR implementation and the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), the DGP said Telangana Police should aim to secure a top position in the national cyber security rankings.

Noting that the rollout of the e-Zero FIR system had not yet reached its full potential, he asked officers to expedite its implementation. He also appreciated the coordinated efforts of T-SPARK and TCSB, which resulted in the registration of nearly 20 e-Zero FIRs within two days.