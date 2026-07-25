Telangana ranks 13th in e-Zero FIR implementation: DGP

HYDERABAD: Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand on Friday directed police units across Telangana to strengthen technology-driven policing and improve the state’s performance across key national cyber security parameters.
During a video conference to review cyber security initiatives, e-Zero FIR implementation and the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), the DGP said Telangana Police should aim to secure a top position in the national cyber security rankings.
Noting that the rollout of the e-Zero FIR system had not yet reached its full potential, he asked officers to expedite its implementation. He also appreciated the coordinated efforts of T-SPARK and TCSB, which resulted in the registration of nearly 20 e-Zero FIRs within two days.
Reviewing the state’s performance, CV Anand said Telangana ranks 13th in e-Zero FIR implementation, 18th in money restoration with a recovery rate of 46.6%, fourth in the Grievance Redressal Mechanism (GRM), sixth in the Samanvaya Portal, 16th in the Sahayog Portal, 16th in social media-related performance, 15th in cyber security parameters and eighth in capacity building.
The DGP also directed officers to strengthen capacity-building programmes and Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns to raise awareness about cyber fraud. Stressing the role of technology in investigations, he asked officers to make greater use of the CCTNS to improve cyber crime investigation and overall policing.