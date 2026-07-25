TGBIE expands industry ties to boost student employability

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is stepping up industry partnerships to improve job prospects for vocational students by bringing companies on board for skill training, internships, on-the-job training (OJT), industry exposure and placement support.

The board has already signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with five companies, including Hyderabad Metro Rail and IBM, and is in talks with several other organisations to widen the scope of the programme.

Under the initiative, companies will play different roles, from offering specialised skill-development courses and facilitating placements to providing OJT opportunities and exposure visits. “The objective is to ensure that vocational students get industry-oriented learning even before completing their Intermediate education,” a TGBIE official said.

Speaking to the TNIE, TGBIE Secretary Abhilasha Abhinav said the initiative is aimed at bridging the gap between classroom learning and industry requirements by creating an ecosystem that equips students with practical skills and improves their employability.