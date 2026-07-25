TGBIE expands industry ties to boost student employability

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is stepping up industry partnerships to improve job prospects for vocational students by bringing companies on board for skill training, internships, on-the-job training (OJT), industry exposure and placement support.
The board has already signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with five companies, including Hyderabad Metro Rail and IBM, and is in talks with several other organisations to widen the scope of the programme.
Under the initiative, companies will play different roles, from offering specialised skill-development courses and facilitating placements to providing OJT opportunities and exposure visits. “The objective is to ensure that vocational students get industry-oriented learning even before completing their Intermediate education,” a TGBIE official said.
Speaking to the TNIE, TGBIE Secretary Abhilasha Abhinav said the initiative is aimed at bridging the gap between classroom learning and industry requirements by creating an ecosystem that equips students with practical skills and improves their employability.
“Although vocational courses have always had a practical component, the board is now pursuing industry collaborations in a more structured and focused manner. The partnerships will help students gain exposure to real workplace environments and develop skills that match current industry demands,” she said.
The board is also focusing on ensuring that the MoUs translate into meaningful engagement between industries and colleges rather than remaining limited to formal agreements. Students will be provided opportunities for hands-on training, interaction with industry professionals and exposure to workplace practices through structured OJT modules.
“We want to build an ecosystem where Intermediate vocational students can acquire industry-relevant skills, gain practical exposure and secure employment opportunities after completing their courses,” Abhinav added.
TGBIE plans to expand its industry network in the coming months, with more companies expected to join the initiative and extend training, internship and placement support to vocational students across Telangana.