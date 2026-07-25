TGMC inspects unapproved fellowship programme

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) on Friday conducted a surprise inspection at a hotel in Karmanghat over an alleged unauthorised three-day fellowship programme that offered hands-on training and certification in cellular and regenerative medicine.

The programme, titled Fellowship in Cellular and Regenerative Medicine, was allegedly organised by Naturo Scholars and MAC International Academy at Hotel Shubham Prestige. The inspection was conducted by TGMC member Dr Gundagani Srinivas, accompanied by Dr Jalagam Vijay as an eyewitness and TGMC vigilance officer Ramu.

According to the council, participants included dentists, AYUSH practitioners, MBBS graduates, radiologists, anaesthetists, general physicians and urologists, who were allegedly being trained in cellular and regenerative medicine procedures.

TGMC members said participants told the inspection team that the organisers had informed them that dermatologists and anaesthetists would conduct the sessions and provide hands-on training.

However, during the inspection, the council reportedly found that the training was being conducted by a practitioner with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) qualification.