Waste dumping is obstacle to Hyderabad beautification: MAUD Chief Secretary Jayesh

HYDERABAD: Indiscriminate dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste across Hyderabad is becoming a major obstacle to the state government’s efforts to beautify the city, MAUD Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said.

Speaking during the workshop on Construction and Demolition Waste Management - Challenges and Solutions organised by Engineering Staff College of India in coordination with Telangana State Pollution Control Board, he expressed concern that construction waste has accumulated all along the 160-kilometre ORR as well as the adjoining service roads, creating an unpleasant environment around the city.

During the recently conducted 99-day Praja Palana-Pragathi Pranalika review, he observed that construction debris was being dumped into nearly 60 to 80 lakes, gradually filling and destroying these vital water bodies.

Referring to the massive waste dump near IKEA, he said the government would have to spend Rs 80 to Rs 100 crore to remove it.

He warned that under the recently issued GO, stringent penalties will be imposed on those who violate rules.