Former BRS MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy suffers heart attack, condition remains critical

WARANGAL: Former Narsampet MLA and senior BRS leader Peddi Sudarshan Reddy reportedly suffered severe heart attack in his residence in Hanamkonda on Sunday morning. He was immediately taken to a private hospital in Hanamkonda and later shifted to Hyderabad for advanced medical care.

Upon learning about the incident, the BRS Working President KT Rama Rao and former minister T. Harish Rao were rushed to the hospital. They enquired with the doctors about his health condition.

Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy directed Warangal Police Commissioner N. Swetha to provide a green corridor for the uninterrupted movement of the ambulance transporting former MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy from Hanamkonda to Hyderabad for advanced medical treatment.

Following the MLA's request, the Warangal Police organised the green corridor for shifting the Peddi Sudarshan Reddy.

Peddi Sudarshan Reddy has been a senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS, formerly TRS) and a close associate of K. Chandrashekhar Rao since 2000. He served as erstwhile Warangal district president during the Telangana agitation. He was involved in several BRS agitations during the peak agitation period.

Knowing the incident, the BRS leaders from the erstwhile Warangal district and activists rushed towards to the private hospital in Hanamkonda.