Helpline for Indiramma LIGH Scheme launched

HYDERABAD: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Saturday inaugurated a dedicated call centre helpline (040-24603572) at the Housing Board office to provide information on the application process, eligibility criteria, required documents, payments and allotment procedures for the Indiramma LIG Housing Scheme in the Core Urban Region (CURE).

Speaking on the occasion, the minister urged people not to rely on middlemen and instead call the official helpline between 9 am and 6 pm for authentic information. “Assistance will be available in Telugu, Hindi, English and Urdu. The government has established the helpline to ensure applicants receive accurate and transparent information,” he said.

Srinivasa Reddy said the government aimed to construct one lakh houses in the CURE area, with work on 7,680 flats in 16 Assembly constituencies already launched in the first phase.

“Since the scheme is being implemented constituency-wise, applicants should apply only in the constituency where they reside. Applications can be submitted through MeeSeva centres, the online portal or WhatsApp,” he said.

The scheme is intended for low-income families residing in the Hyderabad CURE area for at least 10 years. The annual family income should not exceed `6 lakh, and only one application per family will be accepted, the minister said.