‘Hyderabad Declaration’ calls for National Green Logistics mission

HYDERABAD: Calling for a nationwide push towards cleaner freight Additional collector Kadhiravan Palani, along with FTCCI president (Hyderabad) KK Maheshwari, release the Hyderabad Declaration on Saturdaymovement and sustainable supply chains, experts, policymakers and industry leaders on Friday unveiled the Hyderabad Declaration, a policy framework urging the Centre to establish a National Green Logistics and Sustainable Supply Chain Mission to accelerate the decarbonisation of India’s logistics sector.

The declaration, unveiled at the International Conference on Green Technology, Policy and Finance (ICGTPF) on Saturday, is expected to be submitted to NITI Aayog and other government bodies for consideration as a policy roadmap. ICGTPF and Chandradeep Solar Research Institute founder Sandip Chattopadhyay described it as a Cabinet-ready document aimed at integrating green hydrogen, digital logistics, renewable energy and sustainable port infrastructure under a single national mission.

The event was attended by Hyderabad Additional Collector Kadhiravan Palani, Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) president K K Maheshwari, vice-president Srinivas Garimella and others. A roundtable was also held after the launch of the Hyderabad Declaration, where experts and industry leaders discussed the need for green logistics and outlined future actions required to advance the sector.

Billed as the first integrated policy framework of its kind in India, the Hyderabad Declaration seeks to bring together green hydrogen, digital logistics and port-led industrial development under a unified national strategy.