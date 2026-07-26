‘Hyderabad Declaration’ calls for National Green Logistics mission

HYDERABAD: Calling for a nationwide push towards cleaner freight Additional collector Kadhiravan Palani, along with FTCCI president (Hyderabad) KK Maheshwari, release the Hyderabad Declaration on Saturdaymovement and sustainable supply chains, experts, policymakers and industry leaders on Friday unveiled the Hyderabad Declaration, a policy framework urging the Centre to establish a National Green Logistics and Sustainable Supply Chain Mission to accelerate the decarbonisation of India’s logistics sector.
The declaration, unveiled at the International Conference on Green Technology, Policy and Finance (ICGTPF) on Saturday, is expected to be submitted to NITI Aayog and other government bodies for consideration as a policy roadmap. ICGTPF and Chandradeep Solar Research Institute founder Sandip Chattopadhyay described it as a Cabinet-ready document aimed at integrating green hydrogen, digital logistics, renewable energy and sustainable port infrastructure under a single national mission.
The event was attended by Hyderabad Additional Collector Kadhiravan Palani, Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) president K K Maheshwari, vice-president Srinivas Garimella and others. A roundtable was also held after the launch of the Hyderabad Declaration, where experts and industry leaders discussed the need for green logistics and outlined future actions required to advance the sector.
Billed as the first integrated policy framework of its kind in India, the Hyderabad Declaration seeks to bring together green hydrogen, digital logistics and port-led industrial development under a unified national strategy.
According to the declaration, improving logistics efficiency could reduce India’s logistics costs from the current 14% of GDP to global benchmarks of 8-9%, potentially generating annual economic gains of USD 320-390 billion through operational efficiencies, fuel savings and enhanced export competitiveness. It also aims to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, strengthen energy security and position India as a global hub for green hydrogen and ammonia trade.
Among its key recommendations are the launch of the National Green Logistics & Hydrogen Corridors Mission; development of the Kandla-Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) Hydrogen Corridor as a national pilot project; conversion of major ports into zero-emission green ports; establishment of a Green Logistics and Ports Fund through public-private partnerships; and deployment of AI-enabled digital logistics platforms with carbon-tracking capabilities.
The declaration has been prepared as a policy-ready document and is accompanied by a draft Cabinet note, a Prime Minister’s Office-level decision brief and state-specific implementation roadmaps for major industrial states, enabling both the Centre and state governments to adopt the recommendations.
Experts at the event said the declaration comes at a time when global trade is increasingly shifting towards low-carbon supply chains, strategic initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) require green infrastructure.