‘India needs a mental health revolution’

Retired Group Captain Gurrapu Jagadishwar Rao has spent a lifetime saving lives — first on the frontlines during the Kargil War and later through his work in suicide prevention. His 2015 book, Sustainable Suicide Prevention Model, is credited with inspiring Telangana’s 24x7 suicide prevention helpline. On Kargil Vijay Diwas (Sunday), he will dedicate his book and award-winning film to the nation free of cost, furthering his mission of a suicide-free India. In an interview with TNIE’s Khyati Shah, the military veteran reflects on the rise in student suicides, the mental health crisis and the reforms he believes can save lives.
Excerpts:
You served during the Kargil War. What drew you to suicide prevention?
It was a gradual transition. During my Air Force service, I volunteered with Samvedana, a suicide prevention and counselling initiative, because I believed people in distress needed someone who would listen without judgement. After specialised training, I spent nearly a decade counselling Air Force personnel facing depression and emotional crises.
When I came to Hyderabad in 2015 before retirement, Telangana was witnessing a surge in suicides, especially among farmers and students. I travelled across districts, met bereaved families and consulted psychiatrists, psychologists, NGOs, police officials, WHO experts and Johns Hopkins researchers. Those experiences shaped my book on cost-effective suicide prevention.
Even after retirement, I have continued counselling people free of cost. For me, serving the nation simply took a different form.
Was there a moment that made this your life’s mission?
Yes. One day, several suicides were reported almost simultaneously in Hyderabad. I knew many could have been prevented. Suicide is rarely impulsive; it is usually preceded by prolonged distress and warning signs. I realised that recognising those signs and intervening in time could save countless lives.
Why do you believe that suicide is preventable?
Because people usually show warning signs. They may say life has no meaning, withdraw from family and friends, neglect themselves, lose interest in activities, become unusually irritable or turn to liquor. The tragedy is not the lack of warning signs but our failure to recognise them. Sometimes, all a person needs is someone willing to listen. Timely intervention saves lives.
Student suicides continue to rise across the country. Where do you think the system is failing?
Our education system is excessively marks-oriented. Parents often decide careers without considering their children’s interests, while schools measure success almost entirely through exam results.
Children also need sports, arts and hobbies because they build resilience. Parents should become stress relievers, not stress creators. Their love should never depend on marks or ranks.
How can schools better protect students?
Every educational institution should have trained counsellors and a mandatory buddy system so students can identify emotional distress in their peers.
Schools should regularly screen awareness films on bullying, emotional distress and seeking help. Just as anti-tobacco messages are shown before films, suicide prevention messages should be screened too.
Social media fuels unrealistic comparisons and anxiety. Parents should encourage children to spend more time with family, friends and outdoor activities.
What warning signs should parents watch for?
Sudden withdrawal, loss of interest in favourite activities, sleep problems, aggression or repeated negative comments about life should never be ignored. Most importantly, children should feel they can speak to their parents without fear of judgement.
How did your book influence Telangana’s suicide prevention helpline?
My book proposed cost-effective suicide prevention measures, and upgrading Telangana’s 104 health helpline into a dedicated 24x7 suicide prevention service based on the Air Force model. The state government accepted the recommendation.
On its very first day, the helpline rescued a young man named Kiran who was about to die by suicide at Tank Bund. It reaffirmed my belief that accessible counselling saves lives.
However, Tele-MANAS (14416) and Telangana’s 104 helpline remain underused because awareness is low. Their numbers should be displayed prominently in all public places.
Why did you make a film on suicide prevention?
Books reach a limited audience; cinema reaches millions. My film September-10 explores the struggles of farmers, students, employees and families while showing how to recognise distress and seek help.
It has been appreciated by psychiatrists and mental health organisations. I want to dedicate it to the nation, have it dubbed into Indian languages and screened widely. I have also proposed screening it before every movie and promoting it through Mann Ki Baat.
What policy changes can reduce suicides?
Suicide prevention requires a multi-sectoral approach. Governments should scientifically assess groundwater before borewells are dug, compensate farmers for crop losses and ensure fair prices.
Financial literacy should reduce debt-driven distress. Anti-suicide ceiling fans and balcony safety barriers should become mandatory. Community pesticide lockers and eco-friendly farming can also reduce suicides.
What three reforms would you introduce first?
Launch a nationwide awareness campaign on Tele-MANAS and state helplines. Make suicide prevention part of schools, workplaces and the media through mandatory counsellors and awareness films. Finally, launch the “Each One, Save One” movement, encouraging every citizen to support someone in emotional distress and remove the stigma around seeking mental health care.
Your message on Kargil Vijay Diwas?
During my Air Force years, I defended the country from external threats. Today, one of India’s biggest battles is against the silent epidemic of suicide.
Every life is precious. If governments, institutions, healthcare professionals, the media and citizens work together, countless lives can be saved.
No problem is permanent. No failure is final. But suicide is irreversible. Sometimes, simply telling someone, “I’m here for you,” can save a life.