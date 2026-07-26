‘India needs a mental health revolution’

Retired Group Captain Gurrapu Jagadishwar Rao has spent a lifetime saving lives — first on the frontlines during the Kargil War and later through his work in suicide prevention. His 2015 book, Sustainable Suicide Prevention Model, is credited with inspiring Telangana’s 24x7 suicide prevention helpline. On Kargil Vijay Diwas (Sunday), he will dedicate his book and award-winning film to the nation free of cost, furthering his mission of a suicide-free India. In an interview with TNIE’s Khyati Shah, the military veteran reflects on the rise in student suicides, the mental health crisis and the reforms he believes can save lives.

Excerpts:

You served during the Kargil War. What drew you to suicide prevention?

It was a gradual transition. During my Air Force service, I volunteered with Samvedana, a suicide prevention and counselling initiative, because I believed people in distress needed someone who would listen without judgement. After specialised training, I spent nearly a decade counselling Air Force personnel facing depression and emotional crises.

When I came to Hyderabad in 2015 before retirement, Telangana was witnessing a surge in suicides, especially among farmers and students. I travelled across districts, met bereaved families and consulted psychiatrists, psychologists, NGOs, police officials, WHO experts and Johns Hopkins researchers. Those experiences shaped my book on cost-effective suicide prevention.

Even after retirement, I have continued counselling people free of cost. For me, serving the nation simply took a different form.