Indigenous HTO implant used in knee surgery at Medicover Hospitals in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: An indigenously developed High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) implant has been used in a knee joint preservation surgery on a 28-year-old doctor at Medicover Hospitals in Hyderabad’s Financial District.

The doctor, who was suffering from cartilage damage and abnormal knee alignment, underwent HTO along with Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation (ACI), a cartilage restoration procedure. Doctors said he was recovering well.

The procedure was performed by Dr Raghuveer Reddy, Senior Joint Preservation and Sports Injury Surgeon, who is also one of the principal designers of the indigenous implant developed by Sironix. The implant is aimed at reducing dependence on imported systems used in joint preservation procedures.

HTO involves realigning the upper portion of the shin bone, to redistribute body weight away from the damaged part of the knee towards healthier cartilage. “Not every painful knee needs replacement. In patients below 55 years of age with early to moderate arthritis, the right intervention can help preserve the natural knee,” Dr Raghuveer Reddy said.