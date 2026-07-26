Mobilise additional revenue to meet budget needs: Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed officials to focus on mobilising additional revenue sources in line with the budget requirements and ensure that revenue is generated as per targets to accelerate the state’s financial growth.

A high-level meeting of the Resource Mobilisation Cabinet Sub-Committee was held under his chairmanship at the Secretariat on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhatti said resource mobilisation should be aligned with the budget estimates for the financial year 2026-27. He stressed the need to fully leverage all available revenue sources to achieve the budget targets. He directed officials to strictly adhere to the timelines and work towards enhancing revenue generation. The meeting reviewed the progress of key revenue-generating departments, including MA&UD, HMDA, Industries, Excise, Mining, Revenue, Transport, Stamps and Registration, and Commercial Taxes. Officials were given clear guidelines on the revenue targets to be achieved in the coming period.

The sub-committee decided to accelerate land monetisation and land pooling processes across the state. Detailed discussions were held on a comprehensive plan prepared by officials to effectively utilise government land assets under HMDA jurisdiction. Officials were directed to identify additional areas for land pooling by adopting transparent models similar to the Uppal Bhagayat model.

District Collectors of Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri were specifically instructed to identify government land parcels and explore the feasibility of land pooling in their respective districts.