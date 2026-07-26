Rahul helped students’ victory, says TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud described Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as a moral victory for students and a triumph of democratic protest.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, he said the resignation was the result of the sustained struggle led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with other non-BJP political parties, against the Centre over issues affecting students.

He said governments in a democracy were ultimately accountable to the people and had to bow before public movements. Pradhan’s resignation, he said, reaffirmed that there was no place for authoritarianism in a democratic system.