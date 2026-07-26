Rahul helped students’ victory, says TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud described Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as a moral victory for students and a triumph of democratic protest.
Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, he said the resignation was the result of the sustained struggle led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with other non-BJP political parties, against the Centre over issues affecting students.
He said governments in a democracy were ultimately accountable to the people and had to bow before public movements. Pradhan’s resignation, he said, reaffirmed that there was no place for authoritarianism in a democratic system.
Calling the resignation an ethical victory for students, Mahesh credited Rahul’s relentless campaign for the development. He said the police lathi-charge on protesting students had been witnessed by the entire world and exposed the Centre’s handling of the issue.
He stressed the need for a comprehensive law to prevent examination paper leaks. He demanded that Parliament hold a detailed discussion on the issue, in line with Rahul’s demand and the suggestion made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
He also urged the Union government to provide adequate support and compensation to the families of students who lost their lives and immediately address the genuine demands raised by students.