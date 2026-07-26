Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to propose lowering minimum age for contesting elections to 21

HYDERABAD: Appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open the doors of Parliament to the youth, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will leave for Delhi on Monday to submit a note to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi proposing that the minimum age for contesting Assembly and Lok Sabha elections be reduced from the current 25 years to 21 years.

During an informal interaction with the media here on Sunday, Revanth Reddy said he would meet Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to present his proposal, arguing that Gen Z should be allowed to make laws.

His proposal comes in the wake of the agitation by youths at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over the alleged NEET question paper leak.

"I will put forward my proposal before the INDIA Bloc leaders. Let us see whether they will introduce a private member's Bill," Revanth Reddy said.

He reiterated that a resolution to this effect would be adopted during the joint session of the State Legislature in the first week of August and sent to the Central government. He also remarked that August would be considered a miracle month for the country.

Revanth Reddy urged the Central government to take up his proposal to reduce the minimum age for contesting elections along with the proposed Delimitation Bill, the increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats and the Women's Reservation Bill.

"Let us discuss all the four issues in the Parliament at one go," Revanth Reddy suggested to the Prime Minister.

Stating that "Gen G Raj" currently prevailed in the country, the Chief Minister stressed the need to bring young people, the future of the country, into the political mainstream. He recalled that during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure, the voting age was reduced from 21 to 18 years.

"If Prime Minister Narendra Modi did it, his name and work would be remembered," Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister, however, alleged that Modi was not listening to the voice of the youth.

"Modi would use radio for his Mann Ki Baat programme. Like a radio, Modi talks but does not listen," Revanth Reddy quipped.

He suggested that, if necessary, the Prime Minister could refer the proposal to reduce the minimum contesting age to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and hold discussions with stakeholders.

"The slogan now is Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Yuva," Revanth Reddy said.

Referring to the agitation at Jantar Mantar and the subsequent lathi charge, Revanth Reddy echoed Rahul Gandhi's views and demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah take responsibility for what had happened during the protest.

When asked whether he was demanding Amit Shah's resignation, Revanth Reddy said, "Let us see what discussion would take place in the Parliament and how the Opposition parties would react."

Revanth Reddy recalled that he had invited ISB students to join the Chief Minister's Office and offer suggestions for improving education and employment opportunities for young people.

He pointed out that education was on the Concurrent List but said the Central government had later introduced NEET.

"When they want power, they should also take responsibility," Revanth Reddy said, while calling for a debate on NEET in the Lok Sabha.