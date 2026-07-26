Telangana Congress hopefuls step up lobbying as MLC vacancies approach

HYDERABAD: With vacancies in the Graduate MLC and Governor’s nominated MLC categories due over the coming months, lobbying within the ruling Congress has picked up.

While younger Congress leaders are setting their sights on the Graduate MLC seats, senior leaders are looking at the Governor’s quota seats, which will fall vacant in November 2026 when the terms of Gereti Venkanna, Boggarapu Dayanand and Basavaraju Saraiah come to an end.

The terms of Ch Naveen alias Teenmar Mallanna, who represents the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Graduates’ Constituency, and Surabhi Vani Devi, who represents the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates’ Constituency, will end in March 2027.

According to sources, Mallanna is preparing to contest again from the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam constituency after recently launching the Telangana Rajyadhikara Party (TRP).

They, however, believe that Surabhi Vani Devi is unlikely to seek another term.

A retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer from the Backward Classes community in Mahbubnagar is also expected to enter the contest with the support of the BRS, sources said.

Former contestant Anugula Rakesh Reddy is planning to re-enter the fray from the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Graduates’ Constituency. Another aspirant, K Vasudeva Reddy, is expected to approach the Congress leadership seeking an opportunity to contest.

Political observers expect keen contests in both Graduate MLC constituencies, with the BJP and BRS hoping to capitalise on anti-incumbency sentiment against the ruling Congress. Both parties believe a good showing in these elections would strengthen their prospects ahead of the next Assembly polls.

Sources said the Election Commission is expected to issue the notification for enrolment of graduate voters in September.

The BJP has already begun identifying potential candidates. After winning the Teachers’ MLC seat in the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency in 2024, the party is now turning its attention to the Graduate MLC elections, particularly in the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam constituency.