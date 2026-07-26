UPA failed to curb exam fraud: Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao welcomed the Centre’s decision to further strengthen the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, saying the Narendra Modi-led government was committed to protecting the future of students and ensuring the credibility of public examinations.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office here on Saturday, he said that the Centre had enacted the Act to curb question paper leaks and examination malpractices.

He alleged that despite several paper leak incidents during the UPA regime, no stringent legislation was introduced to address the issue, whereas the Modi government had provided a robust legal framework keeping students’ interests in mind.

Ramchander Rao said the Centre had now decided to introduce amendments in Parliament to make the 2024 Act even more stringent. The proposed amendments, he said, would provide tougher legal provisions against those involved in question paper leaks and other examination-related malpractices.

He said the legislation covers all public examinations conducted by the Centre, including those held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), National Testing Agency (NTA), and other central recruitment agencies.

He said the proposed amendments would increase the punishment for those involved in paper leaks and examination fraud to a minimum of 10 years’ imprisonment. He added that the maximum penalty would also be enhanced significantly, with the proposed fine increasing from `1 crore to `15 crore.