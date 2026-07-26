When the fierce Bhairava wore a serene smile

SIDDIPET: A rare 13th-century sculpture of Prasanna Kala Bhairava, depicting the fierce deity with an unusually serene expression, has been discovered deep inside the forests of Husnabad in Siddipet district. Carved on a massive 12x10 foot boulder, the sculpture also features an inner relief of Goddess Tripura Bhairavi, making it a significant archaeological find, said researcher Karipe Raj Kumar.

Raj added that Kala Bhairava is typically portrayed with a fierce expression, but this idol stands out for its calm, undisturbed face. The eight-armed deity is shown in a striking Tribhanga (thrice-bent) posture, holding eight weapons. The nude figure is adorned with flaming hair (Jwalakesha), a moustache, skull garlands around the neck and waist, and wooden sandals. The inner relief depicts Goddess Tripura Bhairavi with flaming hair in the Abhaya (reassurance) posture.

Speaking to TNIE, Raj said the sculpture was found about 3 km inside the forested hills near the Mahasamudram gorge, located between Ummapur, Nagapur and Mohammadapur villages in Husnabad mandal.

He also identified traces of a fort linked to Sardar Sarvai Papanna, who is believed to have mobilised the weaker sections, raised his own army and challenged the Golconda Qutb Shahi rulers and the Mughals through guerrilla warfare between 1680 and 1710.

Raj claimed historical records suggest Kakatiya queen Rudrama Devi performed the Rudrayamala Tantra ritual at the site every year under the guidance of a Bhairava-worshipping guru. It is also believed that Sarvai Papanna worshipped the Maha Kala Bhairava idol. Papanna’s native village, Sarvaipeta in present-day Karimnagar district, borders these hills.