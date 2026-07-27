Doctor performs multiple CPRs to save former MLA Sudarshan Reddy's life

HANAMKONDA: BRS leader and former Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy suffered a severe heart attack at his residence in Hanamkonda on Sunday morning.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Hanamkonda, where Dr Mamatha Reddy performed multiple CPRs to save him. The former legislator was later shifted to Hyderabad for advanced medical care.

As rumours spread about Sudarshan’s health condition, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao reached the Hanamkonda hospital and enquired about his health condition. Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy, meanwhile, directed Warangal Police Commissioner N Swetha to create a green corridor to shift Sudarshan to Hyderabad.

A close associate of BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Sudarshan served as the pink party’s erstwhile Warangal district unit president and took part in several agitations during the peak of the statehood movement.

Harish Rao thanked Dr Mamtha for saving Sudarshan’s life. In a post on ‘X’ platform, he said: “It was nothing short of a medical miracle. Doctors like Dr Mamatha Reddy truly embody the noblest ideals of the medical profession.”