Dutch woman sexually assaulted; techie absconding

HYDERABAD: A software engineer, booked for the sexual assault of a 36-year-old woman from the Netherlands, is absconding, Gachibowli police said on Sunday.

The accused, Aditya Anand, a resident of Kondapur and a native of Bihar, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman while she was staying with her boyfriend at a flat they shared with him.

According to the complaint lodged on July 23, the woman visited India between March 5 and March 23. During her stay, Anand allegedly sexually harassed and assaulted her on multiple occasions in the absence of her boyfriend.

The complainant alleged that Anand would repeatedly approach her and touch her inappropriately. Around March 17, while she was alone in the kitchen and her boyfriend was away,

Anand allegedly approached her while he was in a semi-naked state, pressed himself against her and attempted to make further sexual advances. The incident was interrupted when her boyfriend returned home, she alleged.

Survivor returned to lodge plaint

Traumatised by the incidents, the woman returned to the Netherlands. She later decided to pursue legal action after learning from her boyfriend that Anand had allegedly continued making derogatory remarks about her, referring to her as a “stress relief machine”.

She informed the Dutch Embassy about the incidents and returned to India on July 22 to lodge a formal complaint with the police. Based on her complaint, Gachibowli police registered a case under Sections 74, 75, 78 and 79 of the BNS and have launched an investigation. Police teams have been deployed to trace and nab Anand.