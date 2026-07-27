Family dispute suspected behind Karimnagar robbery

KARIMNAGAR: A long-standing family dispute has emerged as a possible angle in the probe into the armed robbery at an elderly couple’s house in Bhagathnagar, Karimnagar, on Thursday night, in which gold ornaments and cash were looted.

According to police, the elderly couple’s family suspects that their son-in-law may have helped plan the robbery. However, investigators have not officially confirmed his involvement.

Commissioner of Police Gaush Alam told TNIE that multiple teams have been deployed to track down the suspects in neighbouring states.

Investigators have obtained fresh CCTV footage from a nearby school, showing the gang arriving at the crime scene in an autorickshaw. Police are also probing how the suspects reached Karimnagar, including whether they travelled by bus or another mode of transport.

The investigation revealed that the gang escaped from the house on two stolen motorcycles. The vehicles were later found abandoned in bushes near Peddapapaiahpalli village in Huzurabad mandal, around 45 km from Karimnagar.

Police are analysing mobile tower data and call detail records to ascertain whether the suspects used mobile phones before, during or after the robbery.

Meanwhile, based on leads provided by the victims’ family, Karimnagar police are conducting searches in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.