Government clears Rs 2,278 crore for Adilabad airport

HYDERABAD: The state government has sanctioned `2,278.14 crore for acquiring 2,009.23 acres for the proposed Adilabad Airport, which will be developed as a joint-user facility for civilian and Indian Air Force (IAF) operations.

Of the total land, 1,609.23 acres will be acquired for the IAF, while 400 acres are earmarked for a civil aviation enclave, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, cargo operations and hangars. Special Chief Secretary, Transport and Roads & Buildings, Vikas Raj, issued orders to this effect.

As per orders, the airport will be developed jointly by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the IAF to support passenger services, cargo operations, IAF training, MRO and other aviation-related activities.

The project gained momentum after the Ministry of Defence, on May 26, submitted a report based on a joint survey of the proposed airfield. The ministry informed the state government that a 9,000-ft runway would be required.

While the IAF already owns 369.45 acres at the site, it sought an additional 1,500 acres adjoining the existing land to establish a full-fledged training facility. It also requested the state government to acquire the land and hand it over to the IAF free of cost.

On May 30, the state government conveyed its consent to the ministries of Defence and Civil Aviation for the project and requested them to identify the required land.

Subsequently, an IAF team visited Adilabad on June 17 and finalised the land proposed for acquisition by marking its coordinates.