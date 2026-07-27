Hyderabad to witness steady showers this week, says IMD

HYDERABAD: Light to moderate rain was recorded across several districts of Telangana on Sunday evening, with Jaggasagar in Jagtial district receiving the highest rainfall of 77.3 mm. Hyderabad also witnessed steady showers, with Hayathnagar in Rangareddy district recording the highest rainfall at 28 mm.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain accompanied by strong surface winds of

30–40 kmph is likely at isolated places across all districts of

the state over the next seven days.

For Hyderabad, the IMD has forecast light rain or drizzle over the next 48 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 32°C and 24°C, respectively.