Lite byte| Early rebuttal catches the chair

A minister, who had earlier served as an MP, has sparked some chatter within the ruling Congress with his quickfire counters to the BJP state president. Even on days packed with meetings and programmes, the minister is said to be responding within minutes. Congress circles are now wondering whether he is quietly rehearsing for a larger organisational role, possibly the TPCC chief’s post, while also positioning himself as a ready defender of Rahul Gandhi and the chief minister.

When a veto becomes a vote

In the race for Graduates MLC tickets in the BJP state unit, opposition may be the new endorsement. While more than a dozen aspirants are in the fray, party circles are discussing whether resistance from a key state leader and MP could actually strengthen a candidate backed by other senior leaders. At the heart of the chatter is a relationship said to be more frosty than friendly between the leader and a party in-charge.