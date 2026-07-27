Lower contesting age: CM Revanth Reddy to meet Rahul, Kharge in Delhi today

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will leave for Delhi on Monday to submit a proposal to Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi seeking a reduction in the minimum age for contesting Assembly and Lok Sabha elections from 25 to 21 years.

Appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “open the doors of Parliament to the youth”, the chief minister said the move would give Gen Z an opportunity to participate directly in law-making.

Speaking informally with the media on Sunday, Revanth said he would meet Rahul and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and place the proposal before the Congress leadership before taking it to the INDIA bloc. “I will put forward my proposal before the INDIA bloc leaders. Let us see whether they introduce a private member’s Bill,” he said.

The chief minister reiterated that the Telangana Legislature would adopt a resolution in the first week of August seeking the reduction in the minimum contesting age and forward it to the Union government. “August will be a miracle month for the country,” he remarked.

Revanth urged the Centre to discuss his proposal along with the proposed Delimitation Bill, increase in Lok Sabha seats and the Women’s Reservation Bill. “Let Parliament debate all four issues together,” he suggested.

Stating that the country was currently witnessing “Gen G Raj”, the chief minister said the youth, who represent India’s future, must be brought into mainstream politics.