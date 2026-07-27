Probe ordered after Hostel Welfare Officers' exam OMR sheets found on roadside

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has ordered an inquiry after Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets from the 2018 Hostel Welfare Officers recruitment examination were reportedly found on a roadside under the PVNR Expressway.

According to TGPSC, the sheets were found between pillars 230 and 240 of the expressway on Saturday night, raising concerns over the handling and disposal of confidential recruitment records.

Taking note of the incident, the commission directed the Superintendent of Police attached to TGPSC to probe how the answer sheets reached a public place and submit a report within three days.

“It appears that a few OMR sheets were found on the roadside. The circumstances leading to the incident are being verified,” the commission said.