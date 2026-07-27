Rahul Gandhi's politics revolves around instigating innocent students, says DK Aruna

HYDERABAD: BJP MP DK Aruna on Sunday accused the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party of exploiting students and attempting to create unrest in the country for political gains.

Addressing the media here, the parliamentarian from Mahbubnagar said: “The Congress and AAP are unnecessarily creating controversy over the NEET paper leak issue to derive political benefits. The leaders of these two parties are misleading the students.”

“They are behaving as if no exam paper leaks occurred in the past. They are making a political issue out of the matter even though similar incidents occurred in the past,” she added.

She alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has a history of provoking innocent students for political mileage. “His politics revolves around instigating innocent students for electoral gains. Apart from wearing black clothes and staging protests, what has Rahul Gandhi done for the country or for students?” she asked.

She questioned why there was silence when Group I examination papers leak occurred during the BRS regime in Telangana. “Why did those responsible for irregularities at the time not resign?” she asked.