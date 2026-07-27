Rice worth Rs 24 crore missing from Bhuvanagiri mill, five booked

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (TGSCSCL) has lodged a complaint with the Bhuvanagiri Rural police alleging that 6,700 metric tonnes (MT) of Custom Milled Rice (CMR) about the 2022-23 and 2024-25 Kharif Marketing Seasons (KMS) went missing from a rice mill. The estimated value of the missing rice is `24.3 crore.

In the complaint, Dachepally Harikrishna said TGSCSCL had entrusted paddy to M/s Yadadri Rice Industries at Anantharam village in Bhuvanagiri under a duly executed custom milling agreement for KMS 2022-23 and 2024-25 for milling and delivery of CMR.

The proprietor of the rice mill, Nune Venkateshwarlu, was acting as an agent of TGSCSCL, under the agreement and was holding the government paddy in a fiduciary capacity. The ownership of the paddy continued to vest with TGSCSCL, the complaint stated.

On July 4, 2026, FCI officials, along with Civil Supplies enforcement staff, conducted a joint physical verification of the paddy stocks available at the mill pertaining to Rabi 2024-25, as part of the process to grant an extension for delivery of the balance CMR.

During the inspection, officials found only 160 MT of paddy against the recorded stock of 6,688.808 MT. A shortage of 6,776.244 MT of government paddy was reported, with its value estimated at approximately `24,31,15,779 based on the economic cost of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the season.