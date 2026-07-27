Rs 99 crore more allotted for Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The state government has sanctioned an additional `99.40 crore for development works at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam, popularly known as Dakshina Kashi (Southern Kashi).

Government Whip Adi Srinivas told TNIE that with the fresh sanction, the total funds released by the state government for the temple’s development have reached `249.40 crore.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Adi Srinivas said the state government has been releasing funds in phases to transform the Rajanna temple into a world-class pilgrimage destination. He said nearly 50 per cent of the expansion works had been completed and the remaining works were expected to be finished within the next 12 months.

After the Congress government assumed office, funds were allocated in phases for the temple’s expansion. The state government sanctioned `50 crore in 2023–24, followed by `100 crore in 2024–25. A further `99.40 crore was approved through a Government Order issued on Saturday night.