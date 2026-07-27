Six special teams to conduct surprise checks at Agricultural Market Committees

HYDERABAD: The Agriculture department has constituted six special teams to conduct surprise checks at the Agricultural Market Committees across the state.

The teams, working under the supervision of the Director of Agricultural Marketing, will carry out random inspections at Agricultural Market Committees starting from next week.

According to officials, the inspection teams will undertake field-level assessments of market administration, services being provided to farmers, market management, infrastructure and measures for safeguarding government revenue.

The inspections will focus on key aspects like practical problems faced by farmers while selling their produce, deficiencies and challenges in minimum support price (MSP) procurement operations, factors forcing farmers into distress sales of their produce, measures required to prevent evasion of market cess, administration, infrastructure and service delivery in Agricultural Market Committees, whether farmers are receiving remunerative prices for their produce and whether the auction process is being conducted transparently, functioning of MSP procurement centres, problems faced by farmers during procurement and whether payments are being made on time and implementation of digital services, maintenance of records and adherence to government guidelines by market committees, they added.