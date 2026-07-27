Telangana expands adolescent safety module to private schools

HYDERABAD: From child sexual abuse and cyberbullying to drug abuse, child marriage and mental health issues, Telangana is stepping up efforts to equip adolescents better to navigate growing social challenges.
After introducing its Adolescent Safety and Empowerment Programme in government schools during the 2025-26 academic year, the School Education department is now planning to recommend the module to private schools from the current academic year (2026-27).
In a parallel initiative, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has made anti-drug declarations mandatory during admissions and is setting up student-led Anti-Drug Committees (ADCs) in junior colleges.
According to school education officials, the module, developed by Samagra Shiksha for students of Classes 6 to 10, covers 11 key themes — child sexual abuse, health and hygiene, financial literacy, legal literacy, cyber safety, gender and child marriage, life skills, mental health and wellbeing, drug abuse, self-defence and career guidance.
Simultaneously, for the first time this academic year, students seeking admission to junior colleges are required to submit an anti-drug declaration signed by both the student and parent, pledging that the student will stay away from drugs and report substance-related activities. More than 65,000 students have already submitted the declaration.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior school education official said the module, introduced in government schools last academic year, has been designed as an interactive learning resource rather than a conventional textbook.
“It uses case studies, group discussions, videos and expert sessions to help students understand safety-related issues and know where to seek help. The drug abuse component explains why people turn to drugs, the warning signs, physical and psychological effects, prevention, legal provisions, punishments and available support systems.
Other sections cover safe and unsafe touch, the POCSO Act, online grooming, cyberbullying, adolescent reproductive and sexual health, child marriage and stress management. The module is taught once a week, and teachers have been trained in its implementation,” the official said.
“This is not another subject or examination. It is a platform where adolescents can openly discuss their concerns, understand the consequences of risky behaviour and learn about available support mechanisms,” the official added, noting that the department now plans to recommend the module to private schools as well.
The programme is implemented through Girl Child Empowerment and Adolescent Safety Clubs (GCEASCs). In co-educational schools, each class or section from Classes 6 to 10 has one boy and one girl representative. The headmaster or principal serves as the chairperson, while designated child-friendly teachers mentor the students. Monthly awareness sessions are conducted through classroom activities and online interactions with experts.
The programme also includes a grievance redressal mechanism. Schools are required to maintain two complaint boxes—one exclusively for girl students and another for general grievances—which are opened every week. Complaints are handled confidentially and referred to the appropriate authorities when necessary. The official added that the Prahari Clubs, introduced two years ago, are also part of the broader initiative.
Speaking to TNIE, TGBIE Secretary Abhilasha Abhinav said the Intermediate Education department is adopting a similar student-led approach to curb substance abuse in junior colleges. “Anti-Drug Committees comprising students and teacher-mentors are being formed across all 3,450 government and private junior colleges.
The committees will conduct awareness programmes, encourage peer vigilance and provide students with a platform to report drug-related concerns. For the first time, anti-drug declarations have also been made mandatory during Intermediate admissions,” she said.
She added that once admissions conclude, the department will strengthen the committees and organise faculty development programmes to sensitise lecturers on drug prevention and mental health.