Telangana expands adolescent safety module to private schools

HYDERABAD: From child sexual abuse and cyberbullying to drug abuse, child marriage and mental health issues, Telangana is stepping up efforts to equip adolescents better to navigate growing social challenges.

After introducing its Adolescent Safety and Empowerment Programme in government schools during the 2025-26 academic year, the School Education department is now planning to recommend the module to private schools from the current academic year (2026-27).

In a parallel initiative, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has made anti-drug declarations mandatory during admissions and is setting up student-led Anti-Drug Committees (ADCs) in junior colleges.

According to school education officials, the module, developed by Samagra Shiksha for students of Classes 6 to 10, covers 11 key themes — child sexual abuse, health and hygiene, financial literacy, legal literacy, cyber safety, gender and child marriage, life skills, mental health and wellbeing, drug abuse, self-defence and career guidance.

Simultaneously, for the first time this academic year, students seeking admission to junior colleges are required to submit an anti-drug declaration signed by both the student and parent, pledging that the student will stay away from drugs and report substance-related activities. More than 65,000 students have already submitted the declaration.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior school education official said the module, introduced in government schools last academic year, has been designed as an interactive learning resource rather than a conventional textbook.