Telangana introduces Family Register Certificate through MeeSeva

Accordingly, a statewide electronic register called the Telangana Family Register shall be constituted.

The Family Register shall contain the Family Register Identification Number, which shall be the same as the family's ration card number; the name of the head of the family; the name of each family member; the relationship of each member to the head of the family; the age and date of birth of each member; the gender of each member; the Aadhaar number of each member; and the present address of the family.

However, the government order clarified that the Family Register Certificate shall not, by itself, confer, create, extinguish or determine any right, title or interest in any property, nor shall it be construed as a determination of legal heirship. Further, it does not confer any right to claim benefits under government schemes, the order said.

A new citizen service titled Telangana Family Register Certificate shall be introduced on the MeeSeva platform under the Revenue Department services category.

Any citizen may apply for a copy of the Family Register pertaining to his or her family through any MeeSeva Centre or through the MeeSeva online portal or mobile application on payment of the prescribed user charges.

Only a major member of the family whose particulars are entered in the register shall be eligible to apply for a copy of that family's register.

The service shall be delivered within two working days from the date of receipt of the application.