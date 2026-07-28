63 Contempt cases linked to land mafia, says HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath

HYDERABAD: Asserting that all actions undertaken by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) over the past two years have been in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution and the law, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath said that the 63 contempt cases filed against him were orchestrated by powerful land mafia and habitual land grabbers.

Ranganath emphatically said that his focus had been on protecting government lands, water bodies and public assets. He reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding government assets and water bodies.

“HYDRAA operates with courage because we act with honesty, fearlessness and absolute dedication to the truth. The 63 contempt cases filed against me are not from ordinary citizens — they are orchestrated by powerful land mafias and habitual land grabbers whose illegal interests we disrupted,” he said.

Referring to the Lothukunta land issue, Ranganath said a prominent real estate firm, Shanta Sriram, attempted to illegally occupy government land valued at nearly `10,000 crore. Operating without permits, the firm engaged in uncontrolled blasting of heritage rock structures millions of years old and destroyed hundreds of trees without obtaining the required permissions.

He said HYDRAA intervened following complaints received from the Save the Rocks Society, environmental activists and local residents. According to him, the builder allegedly showed land located nearly three kilometres away and encroached upon about 120 acres of government land before filing a contempt case against him.