63 Contempt cases linked to land mafia, says HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath

HYDERABAD: Asserting that all actions undertaken by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) over the past two years have been in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution and the law, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath said that the 63 contempt cases filed against him were orchestrated by powerful land mafia and habitual land grabbers.
Ranganath emphatically said that his focus had been on protecting government lands, water bodies and public assets. He reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding government assets and water bodies.
“HYDRAA operates with courage because we act with honesty, fearlessness and absolute dedication to the truth. The 63 contempt cases filed against me are not from ordinary citizens — they are orchestrated by powerful land mafias and habitual land grabbers whose illegal interests we disrupted,” he said.
Referring to the Lothukunta land issue, Ranganath said a prominent real estate firm, Shanta Sriram, attempted to illegally occupy government land valued at nearly `10,000 crore. Operating without permits, the firm engaged in uncontrolled blasting of heritage rock structures millions of years old and destroyed hundreds of trees without obtaining the required permissions.
He said HYDRAA intervened following complaints received from the Save the Rocks Society, environmental activists and local residents. According to him, the builder allegedly showed land located nearly three kilometres away and encroached upon about 120 acres of government land before filing a contempt case against him.
The IPS officer said that 63 contempt cases had been filed against him, which, according to him, were initiated by influential land encroachers. He alleged that those behind these cases include persons who attempted to encroach upon Bathukamma Kunta lake, government land worth thousands of crores at Lothukunta, layouts belonging to ordinary citizens for commercial projects, Singareni workers’ plots, and large extents of government and private lands.
“I consider it my duty as HYDRAA commissioner to prevent such illegal encroachments. If that has resulted in contempt cases against me, I will face them through the legal process. I have complete faith in the judiciary. All 63 contempt cases filed by affected encroachers will be fought strictly through legal channels,” he said.
Stating that HYDRAA has been functioning in strict accordance with Articles 21 and 48A of the Constitution, Ranganath said the agency has safeguarded government properties, lakes and parks with an estimated market value of about `1.50 lakh crore.
He said six lakes have been completely restored, while restoration works on another 20 lakes are progressing rapidly. He said HYDRAA has reclaimed hundreds of encroached lakes, parks and thousands of acres of government land from influential encroachers and restored them to the government over the last two years.
Ranganath further stated that, irrespective of the responsibilities entrusted to him by the state government — past, present or future — he would continue to discharge his duties with complete commitment and strive to deliver 100% results.
Scrap HYDRAA, says Ramchander
Hyderabad: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao welcomed the Telangana High Court’s direction to relieve HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, describing it as a setback for the Congress government. Ramchander Rao demanded that the state government abolish HYDRAA, alleging that the agency had become a tool for harassing ordinary citizens and farmers under the guise of removing illegal constructions. He said officials were bound to function within the law and comply with court directions, alleging that 63 contempt petitions reflected repeated violations. He further alleged that authorities had entered private lands without following due legal procedure. Calling on the government to implement the high court’s directions, Ramchander Rao reiterated the BJP’s demand that HYDRAA be abolished.
Chamala seeks continuation
Bhuvanagiri MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy has appealed to the high court to ensure that HYDRAA continues to function, saying the agency plays an important role in protecting Hyderabad’s lakes, public lands and civic infrastructure. Reacting to reports that the high court had directed the state government to relieve HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, he said the agency had improved coordination among the Municipal Administration, Police and Revenue departments, enabling action against encroachments. He alleged that illegal occupations by real estate operators had affected poor and middle-class homebuyers but said the interests of the larger public must also be protected.