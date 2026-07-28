AICC asks Telangana Congress to step up organisational work, focus on SIR

HYDERABAD: The Congress high command on Monday reviewed the organisational affairs of the Telangana unit at a meeting in New Delhi attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, AICC in-charge for Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

The meeting, held at Indira Bhavan, focused on the party’s organisational structure, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, coordination between the government and the party, and the political situation in the state.

According to party sources, the AICC sought details on the progress of the SIR exercise, the performance of party booth-level workers, and the functioning of District Congress Committees (DCCs), Mandal Congress Committees and booth-level committees across Telangana.

Sources said the leadership also reviewed coordination between DCC presidents, MLAs, MPs and other party leaders following complaints that some legislators were not cooperating with district party presidents. Meenakshi Natarajan is understood to have submitted a report to the AICC after holding a series of review meetings with ministers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs and district party presidents.

The AICC also reviewed the political situation at the grassroots and discussed whether the Union government’s policies and the state government’s programmes were reaching people effectively. Coordination between the government and the organisation was also discussed.

Sources said the pending expansion of the Telangana Cabinet also figured during the discussions. The leadership is understood to have sought an update from Revanth and Mahesh on internal differences among ministers, MLAs and aspirants for Cabinet berths.