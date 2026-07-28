Appropriate bench will hear Andhra Pradesh’s plea on Krishna waters dispute: CJI

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday heard Andhra Pradesh’s plea challenging the Centre’s 2023 notification on the sharing of Krishna river waters.

Andhra Pradesh contended that the notification bypassed the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, while the upstream water allocations to Karnataka and Maharashtra had already been finalised.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant remarked, “I will not see the exit door before deciding this case.”

He added that the matter would be listed in the first week of September. Noting that the apex court is in the process of constituting seven-judge benches, the CJI said that although the case is currently before a three-judge bench, it would be listed before an appropriate bench that could take it up at the earliest.