Bumpy road forces tribal woman to give birth in ambulance, sparks anger in village

KHAMMAM: A pregnant tribal woman delivered inside an ambulance after the pothole-ridden road to her village delayed her journey to the hospital, triggering outrage among residents of Chintakunta village in Burgampadu mandal on Monday.

The woman, Sodi Martha (30), went into labour on Monday morning. However, the village’s only approach road, riddled with deep potholes, delayed the arrival of the ambulance and slowed the journey to the hospital.

108 ambulance pilot Vijay Bhaskar navigated the damaged road and reached the village. Martha was shifted into the ambulance and rushed towards Bhadrachalam. However, the rough road intensified her labour pains, leaving the medical team with no time to reach the hospital.

The ambulance was stopped near a forest stretch, where Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Radha safely conducted the delivery inside the vehicle. Martha gave birth to a healthy baby boy. Both mother and child were later shifted to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital.

The matter led to anger among villagers and members of the tribal community, who blamed successive governments for neglecting basic infrastructure in remote tribal habitations. “Political leaders visit us during elections, make grand promises and disappear after winning. Even a basic road for emergency medical access has not been provided,” villagers said.

While praising EMT Radha and ambulance pilot Vijay for their dedication in ensuring the safe delivery, the villagers urged the government to immediately repair the road.