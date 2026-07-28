Chief Minister's poll age proposal aimed at covering up failures, says N Ramchander Rao

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Monday dismissed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s proposal to reduce the minimum age for contesting elections from 25 to 21 years, alleging that it was an attempt to divert public attention from the Congress government’s failure to fulfil its promises to the youth.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office here, he said that if the Congress was genuinely committed to promoting young leadership, it should replace party president Mallikarjun Kharge with a young leader.

He said that the BJP had already demonstrated its commitment to youth by appointing Nitin Nabin as its national president.

Ramchander alleged that the Congress government had failed to clear around `12,000 crore in pending fee reimbursement dues owed to nearly 20 lakh students in the state.

The former MLC claimed that the chief minister had initiated the debate on lowering the age limit for contesting elections because Gen-Z youth were questioning the government over its failures.