Girl attempts suicide, cops say ‘low’ NEET score prompted step

BHUPALPALLY: A 19-year-old student allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at her residence in Pankena village of Palimela mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Monday. Police said she was disappointed with her ‘low’ NEET score, which drove her to take the extreme step.

The student, P Krishnaveni, had completed Intermediate and appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on June 21. She secured 405 marks out of 720, above the Scheduled Caste category cut-off of 177–212, and obtained an SC category rank of 22,380.

According to the police, Krishnaveni was distressed after the results, announced on July 16, believing that her score would not be sufficient to secure admission to the medical college of her choice. On Monday, she allegedly consumed pesticide at her home.

Her mother, Chandrakka, found her unconscious with froth coming from her mouth and alerted her husband, Rajaiah. The family first shifted Krishnaveni to the Mahadevpur Primary Health Centre. She was later referred to a private hospital in Bhupalpally town, where doctors advised that she be shifted to Hyderabad for advanced treatment. Her parents subsequently moved her to a hospital in Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media, Palimela Sub-Inspector T Shashank said Krishnaveni’s condition was critical and that she had been shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. A case has been registered, and an investigation is under way, he added.