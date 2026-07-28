Rising obesity: National Institute of Nutrition urges overhaul of food regulation

HYDERABAD: Citing the rise in obesity and lifestyle diseases in India, researchers from the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Hyderabad, have called for a major overhaul of the country’s food regulation system, recommending that foods be classified not only by their nutritional content but also by the extent of industrial processing.
The proposal, published in The Lancet Regional Health – Southeast Asia, argues that India needs a “dual-axis” regulatory framework to tackle the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).
The researchers noted that India is witnessing a steady increase in the consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs), alongside rising obesity rates. According to the National Family Health Survey-6 (2023-24), obesity among men increased from 23% to 27%, while among women it rose from 24% to 31% compared to the previous survey. Household spending on processed foods has also increased in both rural and urban India.
The paper notes that although unhealthy diets are recognised as a leading risk factor for NCDs, policymaking remains constrained because India lacks a standard regulatory definition for ultra-processed foods. Terms such as “processed”, “packaged”, “pre-packaged” and “ultra-processed” are often used interchangeably despite referring to different categories.
“Focusing only on foods high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) is no longer sufficient. We recommend a framework that simultaneously evaluates the degree of industrial processing and the nutritional composition of foods. This would help regulators distinguish between products that may have acceptable nutrient levels but are still heavily processed using additives, stabilisers, emulsifiers and other ingredients rarely used in household cooking,” said Dr Subba Rao M Gavaravarapu, Scientist G at NIN and the study’s lead author.
The study says products marketed as healthier alternatives — including sugar-free biscuits, protein bars, flavoured yoghurts, multigrain snacks, plant-based milk and zero-sugar beverages — may escape regulation under existing nutrient-based systems despite remaining ultra-processed. Manufacturers often reduce sugar or fat while retaining ingredients and processing methods linked to poor health outcomes, it noted.
At the same time, the researchers cautioned against relying solely on processing. Popular Indian foods such as samosas, chaat and jalebi may not qualify as ultra-processed but are high in refined carbohydrates, fat, sugar or salt, making them unhealthy if consumed frequently.
“To address these challenges, we have proposed a two-axis classification system that evaluates foods based on the extent of industrial processing, nutrient thresholds for sugar, fat and sodium, and the characteristics of Indian diets, including traditional recipes, mixed dishes and regional diversity. The framework builds upon the ICMR-NIN Dietary Guidelines for Indians, 2024,” Dr Subba Rao said.
The researchers said such a system would support front-of-pack nutrition labelling, strengthen restrictions on marketing unhealthy foods to children and prevent companies from bypassing regulations through selective reformulation. It would also improve evidence on the health effects of ultra-processed food consumption in India.