Rising obesity: National Institute of Nutrition urges overhaul of food regulation

HYDERABAD: Citing the rise in obesity and lifestyle diseases in India, researchers from the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Hyderabad, have called for a major overhaul of the country’s food regulation system, recommending that foods be classified not only by their nutritional content but also by the extent of industrial processing.

The proposal, published in The Lancet Regional Health – Southeast Asia, argues that India needs a “dual-axis” regulatory framework to tackle the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The researchers noted that India is witnessing a steady increase in the consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs), alongside rising obesity rates. According to the National Family Health Survey-6 (2023-24), obesity among men increased from 23% to 27%, while among women it rose from 24% to 31% compared to the previous survey. Household spending on processed foods has also increased in both rural and urban India.

The paper notes that although unhealthy diets are recognised as a leading risk factor for NCDs, policymaking remains constrained because India lacks a standard regulatory definition for ultra-processed foods. Terms such as “processed”, “packaged”, “pre-packaged” and “ultra-processed” are often used interchangeably despite referring to different categories.

“Focusing only on foods high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) is no longer sufficient. We recommend a framework that simultaneously evaluates the degree of industrial processing and the nutritional composition of foods. This would help regulators distinguish between products that may have acceptable nutrient levels but are still heavily processed using additives, stabilisers, emulsifiers and other ingredients rarely used in household cooking,” said Dr Subba Rao M Gavaravarapu, Scientist G at NIN and the study’s lead author.