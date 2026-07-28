Telangana to issue Family Register Certificate; Owaisi welcomes decision

HYDERABAD: To help people who face difficulties in producing an authenticated and reliable record of their family composition for availing various government services, the state government has decided to introduce the “Telangana Family Register Certificate” through the MeeSeva platform on payment of a nominal fee of Rs 62.

The certificate is among the 12 documents accepted by ECI for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The Revenue department issued orders on Saturday to create a state-wide electronic “Telangana Family Register”, saying the initiative would facilitate the delivery of citizen services, ensure uniform verification of family particulars and provide an accessible family record.

The register will contain the Family Register Identification Number, which will be the same as the family’s ration card number, along with the name of the head of the family, the names of all family members, their relationship to the head of the family, age, date of birth, gender, Aadhaar number and the family’s present address.

The order clarified that the Family Register Certificate shall not, by itself, confer, create, extinguish or determine any right, title or interest in any property, nor shall it be construed as a determination of legal heirship.