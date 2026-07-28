Three species additions take Hyderabad bird list to 248

HYDERABAD: Three bird species — greater flamingo, yellow-footed green pigeon and brown-capped pygmy woodpecker — have been added to Hyderabad’s bird list during the fourth season of the Hyderabad Bird Atlas (HBA), taking the total number of bird species documented in the city to 248.

The Hyderabad Bird Atlas (HBA), a collaborative citizen science initiative jointly led by World Wildlife Fund for Nature-India, Hyderabad Birding Pals and Deccan Birders, completed its fourth survey season with the addition of the three new species.

The 22-day-long survey, which commenced on July 4, concluded with participation from more than 200 volunteers.