Three species additions take Hyderabad bird list to 248

HYDERABAD: Three bird species — greater flamingo, yellow-footed green pigeon and brown-capped pygmy woodpecker — have been added to Hyderabad’s bird list during the fourth season of the Hyderabad Bird Atlas (HBA), taking the total number of bird species documented in the city to 248.
The Hyderabad Bird Atlas (HBA), a collaborative citizen science initiative jointly led by World Wildlife Fund for Nature-India, Hyderabad Birding Pals and Deccan Birders, completed its fourth survey season with the addition of the three new species.
The 22-day-long survey, which commenced on July 4, concluded with participation from more than 200 volunteers.
Sriram Reddy, a core member of HBA, said volunteers collectively contributed over 1,250 volunteer hours to survey birds across Hyderabad, representing a 44% increase compared to Season Three.
During this season, participants documented 158 bird species and recorded more than 75,000 individual birds across the city. While the number of species is slightly lower than the 166 species recorded during the Monsoon 2025 season, he said the observations made by volunteers are still under review by the data review team, and the final species count may change slightly.
Sriram Reddy said the HBA continues to generate valuable information on the distribution and seasonal occurrence of birds in and around Hyderabad, creating an important scientific resource for bird conservation and urban biodiversity planning.