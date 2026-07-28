Two officers suspended after OMR sheets found on roadside

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Monday suspended two section officers with immediate effect and issued show-cause notices to four others after OMR answer sheets were found on a roadside. It also cancelled the contractor’s work order and lodged an FIR against the contractor for gross negligence in handling the material.

Responding to reports of the incident, the TGPSC said it occurred on July 25 during the destruction of old OMR answer sheets.

In a release, the panel said the OMR answer sheets belonged to the 2018 Hostel Welfare Officers recruitment examination, the results of which were declared by 2020. As the recruitment process had concluded several years ago, the records had been identified for disposal in accordance with the prescribed record retention and destruction procedure.

The TGPSC said the answer sheets had been handed over to an authorised contractor for destruction. During the process, a few OMR sheets were found on the roadside, and the circumstances leading to the incident were being verified.

The panel said the contractor had acted irresponsibly while handling and transporting the material. It clarified that the incident had no impact on any ongoing or future recruitment process, as the records had already been earmarked for destruction.

The TGPSC said it had initiated measures to ensure strict compliance with record disposal procedures and prevent a recurrence of such incidents.