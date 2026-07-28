Vehicle’s fitness certificate renewal waived for ownership transfer of old auto-rickshaws

HYDERABAD: The Transport department has allowed the transfer of ownership and city permits of old LPG/CNG auto-rickshaws operating within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits without renewing the vehicle’s Fitness Certificate (FC), provided the vehicle is scrapped within three months of the transfer.

The decision comes nearly a month after TNIE highlighted the issue. The relaxation follows representations from auto-rickshaw owners and unions, who said renewing the FC for vehicles meant for scrapping imposed an unnecessary financial burden.

Under guidelines issued by the Transport Commissioner, the transferee must submit an undertaking that the vehicle will not be operated and will be scrapped within three months.