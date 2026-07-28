Welfare schemes are investment in people, not freebies: Bhatti Vikramarka

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has asserted that welfare schemes are not freebies but investments made by the government in its people.

“Just as governments invest in industries, infrastructure, and development projects, they also invest in the people, especially the poor, Dalits, backward communities, and all sections of society. Such investments help citizens progress socially and economically,” he explained.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a centralised community kitchen in Madhira to provide nutritious breakfast to government school students, he said that the government was committed to ensuring that no child in Telangana goes to school hungry.

Later, the deputy chief minister also launched a milk distribution unit that will supply milk along with breakfast to students. He joined students for breakfast. He also personally served breakfast to students.

Vikramarka also flagged off vehicles that will transport breakfast to government schools under the centralised distribution system.