Woman dies after illegal abortion; RMP held

JANGAON: A registered medical practitioner (RMP) has been arrested, while an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) is absconding, for allegedly conducting an illegal abortion that resulted in the death of a woman after a sex determination test reportedly revealed she was carrying a female foetus.

Police said the victim’s mother and the owner of a scanning centre, who allegedly facilitated the procedure, are also absconding.

The victim, A Shravani, a resident of Kolkonda village in Devuruppala mandal, died on July 25 at Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad, after suffering severe bleeding following the alleged abortion.

According to police, the procedure was carried out at the residence of ANM Anasuya on July 21 with the assistance of RMP R Shravan Kumar.

Shravani was initially taken to a private hospital after her condition deteriorated and was later shifted to Hyderabad for further treatment. She was eventually admitted to Gandhi Hospital, where she succumbed to complications arising from excessive bleeding.

The case came to light on Monday after her husband, A Bhaskar, lodged a complaint with Jangaon police against Anasuya, Shravan Kumar, Shravani’s mother Shobha and scanning centre owner Praveen.

Jangaon Inspector P Satyanarayana Reddy said Bhaskar and Shravani already had two daughters and that Shravani was pregnant with their third child. Police said Shobha allegedly wanted to know the sex of the foetus and approached RMP Shravan, who referred her to Praveen’s scanning centre in Hanamkonda.

According to police, the scan revealed that the foetus was female. Shobha allegedly approached the RMP again seeking an abortion for Shravani. Shravan then allegedly referred them to ANM Anasuya.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.