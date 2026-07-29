Another case puts Google nodal head in dock

HYDERABAD: A fake trading app downloaded from the Google Play Store has landed the Google India’s nodal head in legal trouble after the Cyberabad Cybercrime police booked the official for alleged negligence in keeping the application on the platform.

The complaint was filed by a 58-year-old Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) employee, who allegedly lost Rs 7.95 lakh after investing through the GVS Institution App, downloaded from the Google Play Store.

He accused Google of failing to prevent the circulation of the fake application.

The case comes just days after the Hyderabad Cybercrime police registered three similar cases against the Google India head over the presence of fraudulent apps on the platform.

The complainant said he was added to a WhatsApp group in the first week of July 2026, where administrators posing as stock market experts gained his trust before asking him to download the GVS Institution App from the Google Play Store and open an institutional trading account.

He was then shifted to another WhatsApp group and persuaded to invest Rs 7.95 lakh between July 10 and 27. Although the app showed returns of Rs 27.75 lakh, it refused withdrawals and demanded additional money as a withdrawal tax.