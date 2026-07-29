CM’s ‘Gen Z’ push sparks buzz over young faces in Telangana Cabinet

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent remarks on “Gen Z” have set off speculation within the Congress over the possible induction of younger MLAs into the state Cabinet during the impending expansion or reshuffle.
Party leaders said the discussion has gained momentum, with many believing that Revanth is keen to give greater representation to younger legislators. The move is also being seen as an effort to strengthen the Congress’ appeal among young voters, not only in Telangana but across the country.
According to senior party leaders, if the proposal goes ahead, one or two young MLAs could find a place in the Cabinet. They say the move would reflect Revanth’s political style while helping the party connect better with younger voters.
Sources said Revanth is likely to take up the proposal with the Congress high command, arguing that projecting younger ministers could work in the party’s favour ahead of the next electoral cycle. The speculation has also led to some nervousness among sitting ministers, as any Cabinet expansion or reshuffle could change the existing political equations.
According to party sources, the Cabinet expansion or reshuffle is expected in August. They said discussions on the Karnataka Cabinet expansion are almost complete at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) level, after which the focus is likely to shift to Telangana.
Young aspirants
Following the chief minister’s remarks that Gen Z leaders should become ministers, the names of some of the Assembly’s youngest MLAs, including Mamidala Yashaswini Reddy, Mynampally Rohith Rao and Chittem Parnika Reddy, have begun doing the rounds in Congress circles.
Party sources said there is a fair chance that one or two young legislators could be accommodated in the Cabinet. At the same time, there is also talk that up to three senior ministers could be dropped and given organisational responsibilities, either in the state unit of the party or at the national level.
Congress leaders expect Revanth to discuss the issue with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who has consistently encouraged greater participation by young people in politics. They believe the induction of younger ministers could send a message beyond Telangana and help the party strike a chord with young voters across the country.
Leaders familiar with the chief minister’s political thinking also believe he is likely to give more tickets to younger candidates in the next Assembly elections, particularly if the proposed delimitation exercise increases the number of Assembly constituencies. They say this would fit in with Revanth’s long-term political strategy in both Telangana and the Congress.
Party leaders also point out that several first-time legislators are relatively young. They mention MPs Chamala Kiran Reddy, Kadiyam Kavya, K Raghuveer Reddy, Gaddam Vamshi Krishna and Anil Kumar Yadav, along with MLC Balmoor Venkat, as part of the younger leadership, even if they do not fall within the Gen Z age group.
Senior Congress leaders also expect the party to field a larger number of candidates in the 40-45 age bracket at the next Assembly elections, especially if the number of constituencies increases from the present 119 to 182 following delimitation.