CM’s ‘Gen Z’ push sparks buzz over young faces in Telangana Cabinet

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent remarks on “Gen Z” have set off speculation within the Congress over the possible induction of younger MLAs into the state Cabinet during the impending expansion or reshuffle.

Party leaders said the discussion has gained momentum, with many believing that Revanth is keen to give greater representation to younger legislators. The move is also being seen as an effort to strengthen the Congress’ appeal among young voters, not only in Telangana but across the country.

According to senior party leaders, if the proposal goes ahead, one or two young MLAs could find a place in the Cabinet. They say the move would reflect Revanth’s political style while helping the party connect better with younger voters.

Sources said Revanth is likely to take up the proposal with the Congress high command, arguing that projecting younger ministers could work in the party’s favour ahead of the next electoral cycle. The speculation has also led to some nervousness among sitting ministers, as any Cabinet expansion or reshuffle could change the existing political equations.

According to party sources, the Cabinet expansion or reshuffle is expected in August. They said discussions on the Karnataka Cabinet expansion are almost complete at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) level, after which the focus is likely to shift to Telangana.