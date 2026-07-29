Headmaster sexually assaults 4-year-old girl in Telangana

WARANGAL: A 50-year-old government school headmaster was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl under the Wardhannapet police station limits.

The accused, T Bhaskar, serves as the headmaster of a government primary school in Jangaon district.

According to the police, the girl frequently visited Bhaskar’s house and addressed him as “Thatha” (grandfather), as he was their neighbour. On Sunday evening, while she was playing outside her home, she allegedly went to his residence, where Bhaskar took her into a room and sexually assaulted her.

The girl’s mother, while searching for her daughter, learnt that she had gone to Bhaskar’s house. She rushed there and allegedly found the child unclothed on a bed while Bhaskar was adjusting his clothes. She immediately brought the girl home. After the child narrated the incident, the family approached the Wardhannapet police and lodged a complaint on Tuesday.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant provisions of the BNS and POCSO Act. The girl was taken to a government hospital in Warangal for medical examination.

Wardhannapet Inspector K Srinivasa said the accused was arrested, produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is under way.