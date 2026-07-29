Telangana ACB recorded 67 corruption cases in Q2, highest since 1983

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered its highest number of corruption cases in the second quarter since 1983, booking 67 cases between April and June 2026, including 34 trap cases and 10 disproportionate assets (DA) cases, and conducted 23 surprise checks.

Among the major DA cases registered are those against Roads and Buildings engineer-in-chief Mohan Naik Jarupla (alleged assets worth Rs 17.94 crore), deputy director (Survey and Land Records) S Narahari (Rs 17 crore), deputy collector Vamsi Mohan (Rs 6.22 crore), additional superintendent of police N Bhujanga Rao (Rs 5.92 crore), HMWSSB general manager S Ananta Laxmi Kumar (Rs 5.88 crore), tahsildar T Sucharitha (Rs 5.05 crore), district prohibition and excise officer K Malla Reddy (Rs 3 crore) and sub-registrar D Anand (Rs 1.94 crore).

Reviewing the bureau’s performance on Tuesday, ACB Director General Charu Sinha attributed the sharp rise in cases to a renewed focus on investigations, sustained vigilance and the commitment of officers in combating corruption. She commended officers and staff across ACB units for their efforts in ensuring clean and transparent governance.

The ACB also organised a Reward Mela to felicitate officers and staff for outstanding performance during the quarter.

Addressing the gathering, Charu Sinha said corruption weakens the nation from within and urged officers to continue discharging their duties with integrity, determination and a strong sense of public service. She stressed the need for fair and professional investigations backed by continuous capacity building, improved investigative standards and sustained institutional vigilance.