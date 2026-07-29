Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy backs HYDRAA chief, says state has right to post officials

HYDERABAD: Alleging that land encroachers were misleading courts with fake documents, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said the state government would study the Telangana High Court’s order on the removal of HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, the chief minister said: “Thieves, encroachers and BRS leaders want HYDRAA to be abolished. Those grabbing government lands, nalas and parks are misleading the courts. If there is a rule requiring an officer to be changed on the basis of contempt of court, there were about 400 contempt cases against the then chief secretary Somesh Kumar in the past. Why did no one speak then?”

Revanth said that the state government would strengthen HYDRAA and continue its operations.

Stressing that he had complete faith in the judiciary, he said the posting of officers was the government’s prerogative and nobody could take away that authority.

Calling HYDRAA the “greatest reform” introduced by his government, the chief minister said it was one of the best institutions and was responsible for protecting government parks, lakes, ponds and nalas.