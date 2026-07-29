Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy backs HYDRAA chief, says state has right to post officials

HYDERABAD: Alleging that land encroachers were misleading courts with fake documents, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said the state government would study the Telangana High Court’s order on the removal of HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath.
Speaking to reporters in Delhi, the chief minister said: “Thieves, encroachers and BRS leaders want HYDRAA to be abolished. Those grabbing government lands, nalas and parks are misleading the courts. If there is a rule requiring an officer to be changed on the basis of contempt of court, there were about 400 contempt cases against the then chief secretary Somesh Kumar in the past. Why did no one speak then?”
Revanth said that the state government would strengthen HYDRAA and continue its operations.
Stressing that he had complete faith in the judiciary, he said the posting of officers was the government’s prerogative and nobody could take away that authority.
Calling HYDRAA the “greatest reform” introduced by his government, the chief minister said it was one of the best institutions and was responsible for protecting government parks, lakes, ponds and nalas.
Money being spent on social media to defame govt, protect land grabbers: CM
Revanth alleged that BRS leaders had encroached upon Bathukamma Kunta and had also filed a contempt case relating to it. Noting that the water body itself was called Bathukamma Kunta, he questioned how such cases should be viewed when encroachments had taken place.
“HYDRAA demolished N Convention. Was it owned by poor people? It demolished encroachments in Gandipet Lake. Did those belong to poor people? Were those who encroached upon Bathukamma Kunta poor people?” the chief minister asked.
He alleged that money was being spent on social media campaigns to spread false
propaganda and defame the government in an attempt to protect encroachers. While reiterating that the government would respect the judiciary and comply with court directions, he said HYDRAA’s work would continue.
‘Strict action needed on question paper leaks’
The chief minister said those responsible for question paper leaks should be punished severely. He said there were no major problems when examinations were conducted online and that issues arose mainly during offline examinations.
He criticised the mushrooming of coaching centres without proper permissions, alleging that they had become platforms for question paper leaks. He called for a nationwide policy on the issue and said the Union government should refrain from exercising control over universities. Keeping education, as far as possible, within the purview of state governments would reduce irregularities, he said, adding that the issue should be debated in Parliament. If it was discussed, Rahul Gandhi would speak on all aspects of it, he added.
Responding to a question on preventing question paper leaks, Revanth said the state would examine the legislation brought by the Centre before deciding its course of action. He said the Telangana Public Service Commission had been revamped on the lines of the UPSC, enabling transparent recruitment and examinations that would inspire confidence among students.
Revanth alleged that Globarena had indulged in irregularities in the past, but the previous BRS government had failed to act, allowing the company to expand its activities to CBSE examinations and create confusion. Strict action against such companies was necessary, he said.
‘Fee reimbursement a mess only due to BRS’
On fee reimbursement, the chief minister said the previous BRS government had left arrears of Rs 8,000 crore. He said the Vigilance and Enforcement department was investigating institutions accused of claiming fee reimbursement on the basis of inflated figures despite lacking adequate facilities. Genuine institutions, he said, would receive their dues.
He said the arrears left by the KCR government had become a burden on his administration and accused the BRS of trying to blame the present government for delays in fee reimbursement, with the BJP supporting the campaign. He also questioned why BJP MP R Krishnaiah was not raising the same issue in Andhra Pradesh.
Revanth suggested that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP state president N Ramchander Rao and R Krishnaiah should first ensure 100% fee reimbursement in Andhra Pradesh, before making similar demands in Telangana.
He said his government was working to resolve all pending issues despite inheriting the arrears.
He said that, from now on, fee reimbursement for each academic year would be paid within the same year and credited to bank accounts in advance. The state requires Rs 2,200 crore to Rs 2,400 crore annually for the scheme, and the government had put in place a plan to ensure regular payments, he added.