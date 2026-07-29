Telangana: 'Decision after examining HC verdict,' says Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: IT, Industries and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday said the state government would respond to the Telangana High Court’s directions on the HYDRAA commissioner after examining the judgment in detail, while asserting that they would respect the court’s verdict.

During an informal chat with the media, the minister defended the HYDRAA, stating that many people had come forward in support of the initiative and recalled that rallies were held demanding protection of lakes and water bodies. He alleged that it was BJP and BRS leaders who had filed petitions against the government’s initiatives.

On the Assembly session, Sridhar said the dates would be finalised after consultation with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. On the appointment of the deputy speaker, he said the Congress high command had already decided on Ramchandru Naik’s name. However, he said the swearing-in was delayed as the chosen muhurtham was considered inauspicious.

‘Revanth govt functions with Gen Z mindset’

Sridhar Babu, meanwhile, described Revanth as a leader who thinks like a young person and said his governance reflects a “Gen Z mindset.” Referring to BJP MPs garlanding former Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Parliament despite criticism over the NEET issue, he said it reflected the party’s political approach.