Telangana: 'HYDRAA an extortion tool for Congress,' says KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that HYDRAA has become a “blackmailing, extortion tool” for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and said that the pink party, if voted to power, would repeal the agency.
Speaking to reporters in Delhi, he alleged that the state government has been using HYDRAA as an instrument of political intimidation, selective demolitions and extortion.
“It is shameful that Revanth Reddy continues to defend HYDRA despite the Telangana High Court’s strong observations. Respect the high court. Respect democracy. A government that refuses to respect judicial institutions has no moral authority to speak about the rule of law,” he said.
The former minister alleged that HYDRAA has been selectively targeting the houses of ordinary people while turning a blind eye to encroachments by influential politicians, ministers, MPs and powerful builders.
“If the government is genuinely committed to protecting public lands, it should first demolish the illegal structures belonging to its own leaders, ministers and influential individuals. The law must be equal for everyone. It cannot become a shield for Congress leaders and a weapon against the poor,” he asserted.
Rama Rao wondered why HYDRAA did not demolish the illegal structures of ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and G Vivek, and house of chief minister’s brother built in FTL of a lake.
Alleging that the BJP was acting like a “secret political ally” of Revanth Reddy, he said: “There is no need for us to seek political engagement with Revanth Reddy. Our fight is against his anti-people government and we will continue to stand with the people of Telangana.”
Appeal to Railway minister
Earlier in the day, Rama Rao met Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw and submitted detailed representations seeking the establishment of the Kazipet Railway Division, expeditious completion of key railway projects in Telangana, and enhanced Central Government support for reviving the state’s Tier-2 IT ecosystem.
He said that for BRS, the development and progress of Telangana were more important than politics, and that the party would always raise issues concerning the interests of the people irrespective of political considerations.
Rama Rao also requested the Centre to include Sircilla and Vemulawada Railway Stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, approve a rail-cum-road bridge across the Mid Manair Reservoir, complete electrification of the Kothapalli-Manoharabad Railway Line and constitute a high-level coordination committee comprising officials from South Central Railway and the Telangana government for continuous monitoring of the project in line with the PM Gati Shakti vision.
He also submitted a separate representation seeking Union government support for strengthening Telangana’s Tier-2 IT ecosystem.
He urged the Centre to utilise the existing IT Tower infrastructure for implementing AI and Digital Innovation initiatives across the state.