Telangana: 'HYDRAA an extortion tool for Congress,' says KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that HYDRAA has become a “blackmailing, extortion tool” for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and said that the pink party, if voted to power, would repeal the agency.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, he alleged that the state government has been using HYDRAA as an instrument of political intimidation, selective demolitions and extortion.

“It is shameful that Revanth Reddy continues to defend HYDRA despite the Telangana High Court’s strong observations. Respect the high court. Respect democracy. A government that refuses to respect judicial institutions has no moral authority to speak about the rule of law,” he said.

The former minister alleged that HYDRAA has been selectively targeting the houses of ordinary people while turning a blind eye to encroachments by influential politicians, ministers, MPs and powerful builders.

“If the government is genuinely committed to protecting public lands, it should first demolish the illegal structures belonging to its own leaders, ministers and influential individuals. The law must be equal for everyone. It cannot become a shield for Congress leaders and a weapon against the poor,” he asserted.

Rama Rao wondered why HYDRAA did not demolish the illegal structures of ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and G Vivek, and house of chief minister’s brother built in FTL of a lake.

Alleging that the BJP was acting like a “secret political ally” of Revanth Reddy, he said: “There is no need for us to seek political engagement with Revanth Reddy. Our fight is against his anti-people government and we will continue to stand with the people of Telangana.”