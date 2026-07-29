Telangana's Kawal selected for national tiger reintroduction mission

HYDERABAD: As the world marks World Tiger Day, Telangana has received a major boost with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) selecting Kawal Tiger Reserve as one of the first five reserves under a national tiger reintroduction programme. The initiative aims to revive tiger populations in 12 reserves that currently have no tigers or only a few individuals.

Despite having enough prey to support between 35 and 41 tigers, the 893 sq km reserve still lacks a resident breeding population. Forest officials say prey is no longer the limiting factor. Instead, the focus has shifted to securing wildlife corridors, removing encroachments and ensuring that breeding female tigers establish territories in the reserve.

A recent scientific assessment found that Kawal’s prey base has improved significantly. Researchers monitored five key prey species — chital, sambar, nilgai, wild pig and chousingha — through seven surveys conducted between 2010 and 2022. The most notable increase was in the chital population, whose density rose from 1.94 animals per sq km in 2010 to 6.08 in 2022, reflecting substantial habitat recovery. Populations of nilgai, sambar and chousingha remained stable, while wild pig numbers fluctuated.

The increase in prey has substantially enhanced Kawal’s carrying capacity. One ecological model estimated that the reserve’s capacity rose from about 24 tigers in 2010 to over 41 in 2022, while another estimated an increase from nearly 24 to around 36. Researchers attributed the gains to grassland management, habitat protection and water conservation measures introduced after Kawal was declared a tiger reserve in 2012. They, however, stressed the need to increase larger prey such as sambar and gaur, which are more suitable for breeding tigers.